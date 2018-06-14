A collision between two vehicles closed northbound I-95 traffic in Martin County before sunrise Wednesday.

The front end of a Buick struck the rear of a Nissan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. That caused the Buick to veer onto the grass shoulder where it collided with a tree.

The driver died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

FHP has not yet identified the driver who died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.