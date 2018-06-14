All lanes reopen on northbound I-95 in Martin County after deadly crash

WPTV Webteam
6:29 AM, Jun 13, 2018
7:17 AM, Jun 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A collision between two vehicles closed northbound I-95 traffic in Martin County before sunrise Wednesday.

The front end of a Buick struck the rear of a Nissan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. That caused the Buick to veer onto the grass shoulder where it collided with a tree.

The driver died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

FHP has not yet identified the driver who died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top