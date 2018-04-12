Nico Gallo: Man in Martin County drug-fueled burglary sentenced to 10 years in prison

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The 19-year-old man the Martin County Sheriff's Office said attacked a mother and son after jumping through the front window of her home was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday morning.
Nico Gallo, now 20, pleaded guilty to trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief.
"I’m sorry, I know words are never going to be enough to fix what’s happened," Gallo said in court.
Gallo's lawyers said he received three 5-year sentences and with two of them to be served concurrently and one served consecutively.
Judge Lawrence Mirman said the sentence should serve as a deterrent for any teen considering taking drugs to understand what the consequences will be if they do.
Gallo originally was charged with burglary to a home with battery, but the state agreed to reduce that charge to trespassing. The burglary with battery charge carries a life sentence, whereas trespassing is sentenced to up to a year in jail.
The other three charges are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Judge Mirman ordered Gallo to pay restitution to his victims.