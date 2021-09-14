Martin County Sheriff's Office adds new helicopter to fight crime

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office unveiled their newest tool to fight crime Tuesday.

The department has added an Airbus H125 to replace their current helicopter, which was from the Vietnam War era.

Sheriff William Snyder said the new helicopter is fully equipped with "state of the art crime-fighting technology" and outfitted with a rescue lift.

WPTV Sheriff William Snyder speaks at the unveiling of the agency's new helicopter on Sept. 14, 2021.

The rescue lift will allow the sheriff's office to help retrieve victims in remote areas and offshore.

"There is no other asset in Martin County to take this place. There's nobody, fire department, nobody can lift a victim up until today," Snyder said. "Today is the first day in Martin County history that an air asset can drop a hoist, take you in and lift you up."

Officials said the decision to replace their old helicopter was made due to its usable lifespan, maintenance costs and lack of available military parts.

