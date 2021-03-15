Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Martin County School District distributing free meals for spring break

items.[0].image.alt
School District of Palm Beach County
School food services distributing food.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 07:30:09-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District's Food & Nutrition Services Department will provide free Spring Break meals to children aged 18 and under next week.

Families will be able to pick up five days worth of breakfasts and lunches on Monday, March 15, at the following sites:
• J.D. Parker Elementary School
1010 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34996

• Port Salerno Elementary School
3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart, FL 34997

• Warfield Elementary School
15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 34956

Meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right