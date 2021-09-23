Watch
Martin County School District changing menu as food shortages of kids' favorites continue

Hans Pennink/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, students are given healthy choices on a lunch line at Draper Middle School in Rotterdam, N.Y. After just one year, some schools across the nation are dropping out of what was touted as a healthier federal lunch program, complaining that so many students refused the meals packed with whole grains, fruits and vegetables that their cafeterias were losing money. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As parents struggle to find some of their children's favorite snacks and juice boxes at grocery stores, school districts are also having to adjust.

The Martin County School District announced they will be making changes to their menu for students.

The school district posted that they're experiencing unprecedented food cuts without prior notice from their suppliers. The shortages are causing significant menu changes that even effect allergy adjusted meal plans.

If you have any questions about specific changes, you're asked to email AskFNS@martinschools.org or call (772) 223-2655 ext. 58100.

Why so many shortages all of a sudden?
Unlike the toilet paper and cleaning supply shortages of 2020, now you never know which products you like that will be in short supply from day to day.

The Wall Street Journal pointed to a variety of contributing factors:

  • Overseas shipping bottlenecks
    • Staff shortages at processing plants
    • Trucker shortages
    • Nabisco bakers strike now, on top of everything else, threatening Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers supplies.

    Experts say to expect spot shortage into the winter so plan ahead.

