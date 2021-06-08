Martin County marine deputies rescue couple after boating emergency

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A team of brave and dedicated Martin County marine deputies rescued a pair of boaters over the weekend after an accident left them adrift and alone in dangerous waters off the Treasure Coast.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday that the boaters were going through the St. Lucie Inlet when a woman was thrown into the water.

A man who was driving the boat jumped in to rescue her, but their boat drifted away, leaving them stranded.

"It wasn’t until the boat nearly washed ashore before anyone realized that a rescue was necessary," the sheriff's office posted.

MCSO Marine Deputies Mike Joseph, Pete Peterson, and Buddy Sprott -- who was off-duty at the time -- began searching the ocean in rough conditions.

"[The deputies] did hear what sounded like faint screams in the distance so they followed the sounds which led them right to the two boaters," the sheriff's office posted. "Both people could barely stay afloat after treading ocean water for more than 30 minutes."

The deputies pulled the couple from the water and brought them to shore near Bathtub Beach. They were exhausted but otherwise uninjured.