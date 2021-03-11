Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Martin County

Actions

Martin County emergency officials having trouble receiving incoming 911 calls from Verizon users

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
911 call
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:59:50-05

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Fire Rescue officials reported Thursday that they are experiencing trouble with incoming 911 calls from Verizon users.

All Verizon users must call 220-7170 to connect with dispatch if in need of emergency assistance.

According to the sheriff's office, Verizon is working to fix the issue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right