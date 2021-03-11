Martin County emergency officials having trouble receiving incoming 911 calls from Verizon users

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Fire Rescue officials reported Thursday that they are experiencing trouble with incoming 911 calls from Verizon users.
All Verizon users must call 220-7170 to connect with dispatch if in need of emergency assistance.
According to the sheriff's office, Verizon is working to fix the issue.
MCSO/MCFR experiencing trouble with incoming 911 calls from Verizon users. Verizon is working to correct. All Verizon users must use non emergency number, 220-7170 to connect to dispatch if you need emergency assistance.— MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 11, 2021