We're in Jensen Beach! Join us tonight for our 'Storm Ready' Hurricane Preparedness Tour

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — With hurricane season beginning June 1, WPTV is bringing storm preparedness resources directly to the Treasure Coast community.

WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts and meteorologist James Wieland will host a free hurricane readiness presentation at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Wieland will cover essential hurricane preparedness topics, including how to secure your home, how to build an emergency kit, and how to create a family evacuation plan.

The presentation will also include information on WPTV's First Alert Weather Spotter program, which trains volunteers to safely observe and report weather conditions in their neighborhoods. Weather spotters serve as the eyes and ears of the community during severe weather, helping meteorologists track storms and deliver accurate, real-time information to the public.

Attendees will learn how to sign up and become a WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter.

We can't wait to see you there!