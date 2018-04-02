Woman accused of stealing from closing Toys 'R' Us store in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach woman is accused of shoplifting from a Toys 'R' Us store in Jensen Beach while the store marked down prices due to its closure.

Deputies say Ishella Silvena Richards, 30, loaded a shopping cart full of nearly $1,800 worth of toys and goods and left the store without paying for them

An employee at the 3550 NW Federal Hwy store said she tried stopping Richards to ring her up but Richards ignored her and left the store without paying. She got into her vehicle and left the area on March 26 around 2 p.m.

A deputy spotted Richards in her vehicle on S. Kanner Hwy but she continued to drive as he tried pulling her over. Eventually, she stopped and was taken into custody.

Deputies reported finding infant clothes, Easter baskets, a rocker, swing, and Hatchimals in the back of her vehicle. The items still had price tags but no receipt was found, the report states.

Richards claimed she went to the store to return those items but was told she couldn’t because she didn't have a receipt, a deputy wrote in the report. She said she planned on donating the items to a hospital.

Toys 'R' Us announced last month that it will close down or sell all its 735 stores in the U.S.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Richards entering and exiting the store twice.

She was booked into the Martin County Jail and released on $10,000 bond. She’s facing charges for grand theft and fleeing to elude.