Surfers for Autism offers kids with disabilities the chance to live out their surf dreams

Surfs Up, a local organization in Stuart, is significantly impacting the community by offering free surf sessions for children and adults with Autism and related developmental delays and disabilities.

"All I am is a surfer with some surfboards," said Rob Bova, a Surfers for Autism volunteer.

Saturday morning, Ron Bova catches a wave and poses with children at Sea Turtle Beach.

Thankful to still be alive.

"I had surgery, and it kind of woke me up to a level of realizing that I quite possibly was saved by a power greater than myself," said Bova.

With a second chance at life, Bova turned over a new leaf on life and decided to volunteer at Surfers for Autism.

"We don't charge anybody anything. We do this out of the kindness of our hearts," said Bova.

Surfers for Autism allows children and adults with Autism and other disabilities free surf monthly surf lessons.

"Every single surfboard tells a different story," said Bova.

"Never give up on your dreams," said Brandon Edge, a Surfers for Autism surfer.

"I had a helper named Pepper, and we were surfing," said Leland Landers, a Surfers for Autism surfer.

"Sometimes people think people with Autism are different or strange. But no, we're normal people. We just think differently. Our brains just work separately," said Ethan Katt, a Surfers for Autism surfer.

For the past six years, Ethan Katt has been participating in Surfer for Autism.

He enjoys catching a wave with the volunteers and says the community makes him feel like he belongs.

"This environment is fairly good for people with autism and ADHD," said Katt.