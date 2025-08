JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Indian River Drive, just north of Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach, is shut down in both directions following a sewage truck rollover crash.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says there are no reported injuries from the single-vehicle accident.

MCSO

Martin County Fire Rescue is on scene and cleanup is expected to take time, calling it a "sizable sewage spill."

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.