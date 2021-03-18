Online auction benefiting Environmental Studies Center in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The bidding begins for an art auction to help the Environmental Studies Center in Jensen Beach.

The center has been serving Martin County since 1972. Children across the grade levels have been exposed to marine science and hands-on environmental education. Supported by the fundraising efforts of the Environmental Studies Council, this year’s gala had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The gala typically raises $50,000 for the center. It has been replaced by an art auction that grew beyond organizers’ expectations.

The fundraiser goes live at 7 a.m. March 18 and continues until the evening of March 22, 2021.

Co-Chairs Mary Radabaugh and Colton Radabaugh organized the auction. It drew in artwork from professional, emerging and student artists. Included are original pieces, giclee prints and even decorated chairs from the center itself.

“They are original student chairs from the Environmental Studies Center and they were old wooden chairs and we gave them to artists and they each painted in their own way of what the center may mean to them,” Mary explained.

Colton, who is also Mary’s son, says the center has meant a great deal to him since childhood.

“Going to the beach, going fishing, going to explore the environment and learn everything about this area is one of the biggest things,” he said.

