Man fatally shoots fiancée inside Jensen Beach storage facility, Martin County deputies say

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old woman inside a Jensen Beach storage facility late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Deputies say Tonya Sidebottom was shot once by her fiancé, 43-year-old Javier Saenz, at a location where custom sewing work is performed.

According to investigators, Saenz called 911 asking for medical assistance. When deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue arrived, Saenz was taken into custody.

Sidebottom was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

Saenz is being held in the Martin County Jail. Detectives are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

