Lawrence Flood Jr. found guilty in 2013 attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County jury has found a man guilty in an attack on a Jensen Beach taxicab driver eight years ago.

Lawrence Flood Jr. was convicted of robbery and aggravated battery Tuesday after a five-day trial.

Flood was one of three men charged in connection with the attack outside a Cumberland Farms convenience store in 2013.

Timothy Bowker suffered nearly a dozen stab wounds to the face, head and neck.

WPTV Timothy Bowker speaks to WPTV on Sept. 27, 2021.

The attack, which nearly killed him, left Bowker partially blind and suffering from a long-term brain injury.

Flood could face up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

"I think the minimum should be life," Bowker told WPTV last month before the start of the trial.