Jensen Beach gym holds fundraiser workout for family of 5-year-old killed in bike accident

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A Jensen Beach Orangetheory Fitness is rallying its community to support the family of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in an accident.

WATCH BELOW: 'When I realized what happened, it was just heart wrenching,' Shelby Collier tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Jensen Beach gym holds fundraiser for family of boy killed in accident

The gym is raising funds for the family of Garrett Leonard. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says the 5-year-old was riding a bicycle in between vehicles at a motocross park in Miami and was hit when he crossed the path of a pick-up truck. MDSO says the driver cooperated in the investigation. They told us on Wednesday that no charges had been filed in the case.

His family was not ready to provide a statement Wednesday but shared photos with us.

"As a parent I can't even imagine that type of pain and secondly I just think the only thing that can get you through stuff like that is just being supported," said Orangetheory coach Shelby Collier.

Collier said she and gym owner, Tabitha Lavery, learned of the tragedy that struck two of their members and didn't hesitate to act.

"When I realized what happened it was just heart wrenching—I mean gut wrenching," Collier said. "My first thought was like we always come together as a community here and I just thought. We have to do this."

Lavery described the couple as valued members of the community.

"They're a great couple," Lavery said.

Collier reflected on the pride Garrett's father showed for his son.

"This is Garrett, look what he did, look what he did, and just the proudest dad," Collier said.

Lavery said it was important to them that they help in any way they can.

"We put together this fundraiser workout, it's 90 minutes, to help them get through this hard time," Lavery said.

All of the proceeds will go toward a GoFundMe started to ease the financial burden that comes with losing a loved one.

The workout is this Sunday and is open to the public. To sign up, contact Orangetheory in Jensen Beach.

"I just hope that they feel loved and supported," Collier said.

WPTV

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