JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in seven years, the Jensen Beach football camp is back, and it was a happy scene.

As we all know, football in Florida is a way of life, and the Jensen Beach football team is bringing life to the city's next generation by teaching them the basics.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Jensen Beach football camp returns after seven-year hiatus

"It's exciting, this is my 31st year being here on the Treasure Coast, coaching in this area. It's always good to see the upcoming talent and the kids that want to be out here and watch them from the ground up," said Tim Caffey, the Jensen Beach Football coach.

His squad is one of the premier teams on the Treasure Coast, finishing last season with a 7-4 record.

Now, as the fellas look to continue their dominance, the players took a break from the gridiron to teach the next generation.

"It's a real nice thing, you know, giving back to the community. Helping the kids grow and shine," said cornerback and wide receiver Jalen Webley

The kids shone during the drills, while some kids were advanced and others were learning, it provided a great experience.

Especially for one camper, Jayden Gilmore, you may never guess what got him to attend.

"I mean, my mom signed me up," said Gilmore.

You have to respect the honesty, but as the day wound down, the drills intensified, and the campers were forced to grind and learn the game in ways they never imagined.

"The most fun thing I learned, I think, is that I was holding the football and pressing it down, but your football should always be outside of you. So he would tell us to switch when we were on the other side," said Jase Hatzidakis, a first-time camper.

Our Kendall Hyde asked the camper has the camp made him want to become a future Falcon and you can almost guess his answer.

"Yes, for sure, absolutely," said Hatzidakis.

Well coach camp proved to be a great recruiting tool.

