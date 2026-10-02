'I'm forced to live in this filth': Jensen Beach residents frustrated by recurring septic backups after storms

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is looking into drainage and septic issues on the Treasure Coast.

Neighbor Daniel Fletchall reached out to our news team about septic issues in his community on Northwest Sunset Boulevard in Jensen Beach.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm forced to live in this filth': Neighbors demand septic solution

Neighbors deal with septic back-ups following heavy rainfall

Fletchall said after a heavy rain, he and his neighbors' septic backs up and comes up into their yards

"The sewage water from the septic tank will actually make its way up out of the tank and into my yard," said Fletchall. "It smells back here, and I can't let my dog out."

Fletchall said they can't even flush their toilets for days.

"I got to go down to Home Depot or go to the mall to use the bathroom," said Fletchall.

Fletchall added he can't shower or wash his clothes.

"Thankfully, my parents live nearby, so I can go take a shower," said Fletchall. "But it's just not happening here.”

Fletchall isn't the only one affected by this issue.

Neighbors like Christie Berger are also having septic issues every time there's heavy rain.

"I go to McDonald's to use the bathroom if I have to," Berger said.

Neighbor Rachelle Kukan said it's becoming unacceptable.

"I wish I could just kind of pick up and move because this is such a problem and it's so serious to me that I would leave if I could," said Kukan.

Fletchall said he had septic companies come out to fix the drainage in his yard.

Elevating the septic tank, Fletchall said, would be costly, and even then he's been told it might not solve the problem.

Fletchall said he'd like the Martin County staff to extend the sewer lines into his neighborhood.

"I'm forced to live in this filth, and I still pay the taxes every year to have things done around the county, but I’m not getting any help here," said Fletchall.

WPTV reached out to Martin County about any solutions.

Staff said the neighborhood on Northwest Sunset Boulevard is on the list to get septic-to-sewer conversions, but no date has been set yet.

Staff said they're looking at ways to potentially move the neighborhood up on the list of systems to convert.