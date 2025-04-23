MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We’re digging deeper into a $20 million expansion project for the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast.

The new expansion could include a planetarium and science center.

They’re still in the fundraising stage right now but WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield spoke to museum leaders about what the expansion will bring for the next generation of kids on the Treasure Coast.

WATCH: Board president Richard Baron talks about expansion

Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast planning for $20 million expansion

WPTV spoke to Cathy Langer who lives right across the street from the museum and wants her grandchildren to always be learning, which is why she brought little Maddie.

“It's so much fun here,” said Langer. “She runs from place to place.”

While Maddie enjoys the museum now as a toddler, what about when she’s a little older?

“There's almost nothing for that age group to get involved in,” said Richard Baron, the museum’s board president.

Baron told WPTV they’re actively fundraising for a $20 million expansion geared towards kids ages 12 to 16.

“It needs a venue like this, because we have an increase in population of children like almost never before,” said Baron.

Baron said the expansion includes a 100 seat, 12,000 square foot planetarium.

“This one's going to be completely high-tech LED digital,” said Baron.

Baron said the plan also includes an immersive science and tech center.

“We're going to have exhibits that are going to show these individuals what it might be like to be a pilot, what it might be like to be a welder, what it might be like to be a veterinarian,” said Baron. “We're going to kind of try it, education through play.”

All of it, Baron said, is still in the works.

Baron said they’re fundraising $10 million for construction and another $10 million for new exhibits.

“We want to try to get joint ventures with people who are already here and realize what a great place Martin County is,” said Baron.

Langer wants to continue bringing Maddie for years to come.

“I think it's great,” she said.