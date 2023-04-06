Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyJensen Beach

Actions

2 taken to hospital after car crashes into Jensen Beach nail salon

Nail salon worker, person sitting in chair suffer non-life-threatening injuries
A car crashed into a Jensen Beach nail salon located along Jensen Beach Boulevard on April 6, 2023.
Martin County Fire Rescue
A car crashed into a Jensen Beach nail salon located along Jensen Beach Boulevard on April 6, 2023.
A car crashed into a Jensen Beach nail salon located along Jensen Beach Boulevard on April 6, 2023.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:02:44-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A driver smashed into a Jensen Beach business while apparently backing out of a parking spot Thursday, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Officials said crews responded to a nail salon located in the 1800 block of Jensen Beach Blvd. at about 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a car had crashed through the front of a nail salon.

The driver and passenger were not injured.

Officials said a nail salon worker and a person who was sitting in a chair inside were taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Two other people were hit with glass and metal pieces inside the store, but rescue crews said they refused to be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7