15-year-old boy injured in Jensen Beach hit-and-run crash

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Wednesday night following a hit-and-run crash at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a silver SUV hit the teen outside the store, located in the 2000 block of Northeast Savannah Road, then took off.

The teen was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The sheriff's office said the driver is a white, middle-aged man with glasses, tattoos, and a small beard. The silver SUV likely has damage on the passenger side door.

If you know who the driver is, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.