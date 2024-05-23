Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyJensen Beach

Actions

15-year-old boy injured in Jensen Beach hit-and-run crash

Silver SUV strikes teen outside Cumberland Farms store, sheriff's office says
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Screenshot 2024-05-23 at 11.19.19 AM.png
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 11:20:47-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Wednesday night following a hit-and-run crash at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a silver SUV hit the teen outside the store, located in the 2000 block of Northeast Savannah Road, then took off.

The teen was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The sheriff's office said the driver is a white, middle-aged man with glasses, tattoos, and a small beard. The silver SUV likely has damage on the passenger side door.

If you know who the driver is, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE