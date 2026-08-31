INDIANTOWN, Fla. — On Monday, as more rain fell in Indiantown, residents looked at the sky with worry after Saturday's flooding.

"We used to have fairly good drainage," said Mercy Perry. "We never had this, and then all of a sudden, bam."

WATCH BELOW: Weekend flooding creates drainage worries for Indiantown

Weekend flooding creates drainage worries for Indiantown neighborhoods

The water, he says, came up to his front door and flooding his car, which now will not start.

The village manager says 6 inches of rain on Saturday simply overwhelmed the drainage system, causing the flooding.

"We were finding even in the new development that the drainage structures were compromised," said village manager Taryn Kryzda. "Because of so much rain in a short period of time, and there wasn't one specific area, even here where there were issues.”

Mercy Perry says he did see village crews out clearing debris from drains on Saturday.

Upgrading the drainage infrastructure, according to Kryzda, would take time and money.

"First you have to do the engineering, and we’ve already engaged our engineers to start that process," she says. "Then you create a capital improvement program so you can prioritize projects, and then you identify your funding."