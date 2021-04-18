Proposal to privatize fire rescue, EMS services in Indiantown

A proposal has caused quite a stir among the residents of Indiantown.

An informal meeting took place Saturday, conducted by some of the Martin County Commissioners.

The idea of privatizing fire rescue and ems services came from a paid consultant as the village is trying to find cost saving options.

It costs the village around $5.5 million each year to use county fire rescue services according to village manager Howard Brown.

He believes a private company can do it for less money.

The proposal would have the village operate its own fire department with a mix of paid and volunteer firefighters and use a private ambulance provider to respond to medical emergencies with paramedics.

According to the proposal, the village would pay $6 million the first year, and roughly $4.8 million every year after saving the village around $1 million each year, which the village manger says it could go towards repairs needed in the town.

We spoke to one of the people here who doesn’t agree with the proposal.

"I’m definitely concerned about the proposal of shifting away from Martin County fire rescue. my wife and I have a business here we live unincorporated Indian town and so we’re really concerned about the change of services. we don’t know that’s going to be an equitable service they’re going be offering," said David Hafner.

A private contract would still need to be negotiated and a final decision has not been made whether to separate.

A final decision is expected next Thursday.