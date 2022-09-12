Watch Now
Portion of Allapattah Road collapses, washes away in Indiantown

Only residents allowed to use road until crews fix issue
Portion of Allapattah Road closed after portion of road washed away, Sept. 12, 2022
Posted at 1:22 PM, Sep 12, 2022
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Drivers in Martin County should be aware of a traffic alert impacting a road in Indiantown.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday closed a portion of Allapattah Road at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard after a portion of the road collapsed and washed away.

Warfield Boulevard has not been affected at this time, deputies said.

Drivers can use Fox Brown Road as an alternate route.

Residents who live in the Indianwood, Little Ranch and Minute Maid neighborhoods will be allowed local access. However, other traffic is not being permitted on the road right now.

