Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train near Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train near Indiantown Monday afternoon, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Train 91 was coming from Tampa en route to West Palm Beach when it struck a trespasser on the tracks.

The crash caused the train to be delayed for almost 3 hours while local authorities worked the scene.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers, authorities said.

The sheriff's office is working with railroad police in the investigation.