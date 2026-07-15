Palm Beach County man leads Martin County deputies on high-speed chase through Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man led Martin County deputies on a high-speed chase through Indiantown after driving more than 100 mph on State Road 710, one of the area's most dangerous roads.

Deputies spotted 33-year-old Markell Tillman driving aggressively at speeds exceeding 100 mph, forcing other vehicles off the roadway. When deputies attempted to stop him, Tillman fled.

Tillman weaved through traffic in an attempt to lose deputies before turning onto SW Martin Highway toward Palm City, where he continued to drive recklessly.

Deputies spotted Tillman again traveling eastbound on Martin Highway near Allapattah Road. Deputies used stop sticks to disable his vehicle near I-95.

Tillman then bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before deputies caught up with him and took him into custody.

Tillman was arrested on the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding

Aggravated fleeing with injury or damage

Operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by 50 or more mph

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Obstruction without violence

Operating a vehicle at 100 or more mph

Tillman also had an out-of-county warrant at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

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