Martin County teen arrested after video of dog's stabbing posted to social media

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old who they said admitted to stabbing a dog to death on video.

Investigators said the teenager, who lives in Indiantown, wanted to keep the skull so he could mount it.

Sheriff William Snyder said someone tipped them off after viewing the stabbing video, which was also posted on social media.

WPTV Sheriff William Snyder speaks about the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of stabbing a dog to death.

Snyder told WPTV that multiple other tips helped connect the suspect to the gruesome killing.

"In my wildest dreams, I can't picture why somebody does something like that," Snyder said. "I hope that at the end of the day, he gets some help, and he's going to be on probation for this case, if not in prison."

The 16-year-old faces a charge of animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.