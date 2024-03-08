Martin Correctional Institution employee arrested for possession of child porn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A Martin Correctional Facility employee was arrested after deputies said they received a cybertip.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Shamus Gerard Cusson, 35, on Wednesday.

According to a Martin County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Cusson was using SnapChat to upload, save or share material containing child porn. Deputies interviewed Cusson at his job and he admitted to recording videos containing child porn and uploading them to SnapChat.

Cusson was taken to Martin County Jail where he was being held on no bond, pending first appearance.

He faces two counts of child porn, three counts of video voyeurism of a victim under the age of 16, lewd molestation of a child and other charges.