Indiantown's new interim village manager vows transparency after surprise appointment

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Indiantown's new interim village manager is speaking out for the first time about how he plans to lead the village following a surprise appointment that came just one week after he lost his job as Stuart city manager.

Michael Giardino was named interim village manager Tuesday after the Indiantown Village Council voted to terminate former Village Manager Taryn Kryzda, with some council members citing no confidence. The move came as residents packed the council meeting, urging more transparency about plans for data centers.

"Transparency is the Hallmark of governance," Giardino said.

Giardino addressed his approach to the role, signaling a shift in direction for village leadership.

"I do things ethically, morally, and in accordance with the law and I believe this council wants to do the same and they heard their constituents loud and clear and so that's the way we'll move forward," Giardino said.

Three new council members were elected after ousting incumbents in the last election. Resident Kimberly Jackson Brown said the change in management was a welcome one.

"It was a step in the right direction because the previous council had lost the trust of the people," Jackson Brown said.

Resident Eric Miller echoed that sentiment.

"The outcome is to be applauded because those people made some pretty big moves yesterday and did it for the right reasons, not out of spite—they did it because they're acting as good Americans in an elected role," Miller said.

Giardino said his appointment came after council members reached out to him following his departure from Stuart.

"I was invited to come by a few of the council members. They knew my circumstance and they were curious and interested, so I was there and I answered their calls," Giardino said. "Being received here in Indiantown, it's a joy and could have been destiny all along."

The Navy veteran points to his experience running commercial airports as evidence he is prepared for the position.

"It is running a small city. The budgeting is the same, the personnel matters are the same, the things that you concentrate on are just about the same," Giardino said.

While residents say they are cautiously optimistic, Jackson Brown made clear that accountability will be expected.

"He needs to know that if he–if he doesn't take instruction from the council as council takes instruction from the people then he can go to," Jackson Brown said.

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