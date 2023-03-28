Indiantown man accused of luring girls into van faces sexual molestation, human trafficking charges

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — An Indiantown man initially accused of luring four middle school girls into his SUV vanwith promises of cash and gifts is now facing upgraded charges, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Marcos Rodas-Marcos, 35, was arrested on suspicion lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16, human trafficking of someone younger than 18 and burglary with an assault or battery.

Rodas-Marcos, who is in the United States on a work visa, originally was arrested March 6 in interference of child custody, a felony, which falls within the kidnapping and false imprisonment statute. He is being held without bond for fear that he will flee back to Guatemala before facing charges.

On March 10, another girl came forward to a school resources officer after news reports of the man's arrest.

The child was initially afraid to come forward though she said she was forcefully sexually battered, according to the sheriff's office.

She said she had numerous encounters with him starting before Christmas.

Near the Adult Learning Center on Warfield Boulevard, the girl told investigators the suspect offered her a ride home in his black SUV and then to school. She accepted it because she was late.

The man also offered her a job stocking items in Stuart, according to the arrest report.

The girl said he showed up at her home more than 10 times.

The suspect, who claimed he knew where she lived, also offered her money, an iPhone, iPods and clothing to have sexual relations with him. The girl said "no."

One final time in January, the girl said the suspect pushed his way into her house.

The girl said the man told her "he was sent by God" and wanted to have sex with herm according to the arrest report.

The girl said "no," and when the suspect started to leave, the girl said he grabbed her vagina. She said she pushed him and he left the house.

Originally, Rodas-Marcos was apprehended after another child told detectives that he approached her in his van as she was walking to school so he could drive her to her destination, deputies say.

Once inside, Marcos is accused of offering to give the victim cash, a new iPhone and other expensive electronic equipment if she would just stay with him and talk.

The child became nervous and exited the vehicle. During the investigation, detectives learned that there were three other victims, who at different times, were also lured into the suspect’s vehicle and offered the same items. Those victims were also able to leave the SUV, however, they were initially afraid to report the incidents.

Detectives are concerned that there could be more victims who may also be afraid to report. Anyone who has experienced a past incident with Rodas-Marcos is urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.



