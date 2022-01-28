Indiantown community clean-up day honors E. Thelma Waters

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Neighbors are helping neighbors in a big way.

On Saturday, the Indiantown community will be going the extra mile to help the community clean their home from the inside-out.

The day is all about honoring Ethel Thelma Waters for her long-lasting contributions to the area.

Waters was inducted into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 28, 2021.

During the induction ceremony, village leaders proclaimed the day as "E. Thelma Waters Day."

This year, Waters’ family is honoring the day and continuing her legacy with a neighborhood beautification project.

WPTV, photo submitted Ethel Thelma Waters moved to Martin County in 1947 and was passionate about improving the lives of others.

“She has done so much,” said Phyllis Waters Brown, daughter of Waters. “This is just a little portion to keep her legacy going.”

The clean-up project encourages residents to rid their homes of unwanted items.

“Any debris you have that you don't want, household goods you don’t want, furniture, anything, put it on the street by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday,” said Waters Brown. “Waste management will come by and pick those items up.”

Complimentary yard maintenance will also be offered to residents.

“If you are disabled, if you're elderly, or if you’re ill and you can't take care of your yard that day, then we will mow your yard, edge, and trim the trees,” said Waters Brown. “We will touch every street in the village.”

Waters, known as the "unofficial mayor of Indiantown," died last March.

Waters advocated for women, children, and farmworkers in Indiantown throughout her life.

She was also known for her relentless fight to create access to affordable health care and child care.

The Waters clean-up will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All residents are asked to put their unwanted debris by the street before Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

To sign up for complimentary yard maintenance, send an email to Phyllis Waters Brown at phylfitt@yahoo.com.