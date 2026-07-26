Indian River County firefighter/paramedic dies following off-duty personal tragedy

Indian River County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Geoffrey Lang, who died following what officials described as a personal tragedy at his Sebastian home.

Lang died Saturday, July 25, according to a news release.

Lang joined Indian River County Fire Rescue in 2015 and served the community for more than a decade. County officials said he was known for his professionalism, compassion and dedication to serving others.

He is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our own," Fire Chief David Johnson said. "Geoffrey faithfully served our community for more than a decade, and his absence will be deeply felt throughout our department."

County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. said the county's thoughts are with Lang's family, friends and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.

County Commission Chairman Deryl Loar also extended condolences on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners and emphasized the county's commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of first responders and their families.

Indian River County Fire Rescue asked the public to respect the privacy of Lang's family, friends and colleagues as they grieve. Officials said memorial service information will be released when it becomes available.

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