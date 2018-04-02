Martin County brush fire fully contained

INDIANTOWN, Fla. - INDIANTOWN, Fla. -- A brush fire in Martin County is now fully contained after starting Sunday afternoon.

The fire started near Farm Road in Indiantown.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Florida Forest Service says the fire covered approximately 60 acres of thick vegetation and is 100 percent contained.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office evacuated a nearby apartment building as a precaution.

Martin County Fire Rescue had 13 units on the scene and the Florida Forest Service had two firefighting bulldozers on the scene.