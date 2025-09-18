Bus route from Indiantown to Stuart could be eliminating weekend service due to funding concerns

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — We're digging deeper into funding concerns that could result in cutting a shuttle from Indiantown to Stuart.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke to those in charge as they fight to keep this resource up and running, as numbers show ridership is on the rise.

WATCH: This bus route could eliminate weekend service due to funding concerns

Shuttle from Indiantown to Stuart faces funding concerns

Indiantown has a unique weekend public transportation schedule, with a shuttle that takes residents into Stuart on Saturdays and Sundays. However, this changed in June when a grant that funded the public transit ended and council decided to cut the Sunday service.

Now, the council is looking for money to continue funding the Saturday transportation.

“We were seeing more of the ridership on Saturday than Sunday, so the decision was made that if we were going to have to come up with additional funding, let’s go ahead and fund one day," Village Manager Taryn Kryzda said.

Numbers show that ridership has increased 56% from last year. The shuttle gives riders options to stop in four locations, including Rines Market and the Publix in Stuart.

For now, Saturdays will remain funded by the village of Indiantown until at least June 2026.