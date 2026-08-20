SUV driver hospitalized after collision with Brightline in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue crews responded to a collision between an SUV and Brightline train Thursday morning in Hobe Sound, leaving one person injured.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. when an SUV collided with a northbound Brightline train near the intersection of Southeast Dixie Highway and Southeast Crossrip Street. The man driving the SUV sustained traumatic injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the scene, and are working to determine the cause of the collision.

MCSO

All train tracks in the area have since been reopened following the incident.