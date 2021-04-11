Storms knock down trees, block a street in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The strong storms that moved through Martin County on Sunday afternoon brought hail, wind, and took down trees.

In Hobe Sound, the road was blocked by a downed tree at SE Flamingo Drive and SE Duncan Street.

Martin County Fire crews showed up with chainsaws to clear the downed tree and open up the road.

The property owner said he knew the storm was bad, but not this bad.

“I didn’t know it would take this thing down the way it did, it got the root ball and everything, took it right out of the ground," Mark Bogacik said. "We gotta get rid of it and thank God I didn’t have to do it myself.”

No one in the neighborhood was injured, but some residents did lose power.