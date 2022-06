HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Someone in Hobe Sound is waking up richer this weekend.

Two winning tickets were sold for Friday's Fantasy 5 lottery.

One was sold in Holiday, Florida and the other at the Hobe Sound Winn Dixie on Bridge Road.

The winners will split a jackpot of $96,960.71 after picking all five numbers correctly.

The winning numbers on Friday were 6-9-20-25-32.