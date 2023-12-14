Homeless man arrested after seen 'prowling' in Hobe Sound neighborhood

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A homeless man from Georgia with an extensive criminal history and an active warrant was been arrested after he was seen prowling in a neighborhood, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

John Childer,s 48, is facing a prowling charge after Ring camera security footage captured him taking photos of a private home off Georgia Avenue in Hobe Sound.

He was seen taking photos of a window above the front doors, according to the sheriff's office.

Childers, who has a violent background, including several convictions, told deputies he is homeless and was looking for a place to live even though he could not provide any further details about what he was doing there.

Deputies located his car, which had Texas plates, a few streets over.

People with any similar experience with Childers are are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The main number is 772-220-7000.

"We would also like to remind everyone to utilize your home alarms, make sure your cameras, recording systems are properly functioning and do not leave any spare keys anywhere outside of your home," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Call 911 if you hear or see anything suspicious."