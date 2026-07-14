Hobe Sound couple seeks support as husband battles head and neck cancer

A Hobe Sound couple is asking for community support as they navigate a cancer diagnosis — holding onto faith every step of the way.

The story of Dave and Faren Motz began in South Florida, where the two met before moving to Maui, where they married and raised their family.

"I raised all three of our kids and home schooled and we started a beautiful business. We had a wonderfulf arm where we served children," Faren said.

Hobe Sound couple leans on faith and each other as husband battles head and neck cancer

Years later, the couple moved to Hobe Sound and purchased a property — but just months after settling in, Dave was diagnosed with head and neck cancer.

"I was so scared cause I didn't know what to expect," Faren said.

As the couple searched for the right healthcare in Florida, AdventHealth in Celebration provided programs and grants that became a critical resource.

"It was more about the fact that we had a catastrophic situation that that's what they're there for. So many kind people that gave to their charity, saved my husband's life," Faren said.

Dave underwent nearly 7 weeks of daily radiation treatments. The repeated visits to Orlando, biopsies, scans, and exams added up — costing the couple nearly $20,000 out of pocket. Their age and income kept them from qualifying for Medicare or Medicaid.

"He did almost 7 weeks of radiation every single day and did his treatment. Some days were good and other days were not," Faren said.

Dave, a former firefighter, had long been the family's provider. Now, Faren has stepped up to support them both. Doctors told Dave he has an 85% chance of recovery.

"She got me through the surgery, she toughed it out drove me back and forth from Orlando. Just amazing trooper, just love her so much," Dave said.

Through it all, the couple has leaned on their faith. "It's all been about faith," Faren said.

Their journey reflects their commitment to each other — through the hardest days and the brighter ones ahead.

"I'm glad it was me and not her cause first of all to see her go through it would've been heartbreaking and I don't know if I would have the strength to get through it," Dave said.

Faren said she holds onto gratitude every day. "I keep telling him all the time how glad I am he's here," Faren said.

Faren works at Latitudes at the Jupiter Beach Resort, where those who want to show their support can stop by and visit.

Those who would like to contribute financially can donate to the family's GoFundMe at Standing with Dave Motz in his cancer battle.

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