Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Hobe Sound

News conference scheduled at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at PortMiami on April 8, 2021.
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 10, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will focus on the environment during a visit to Hobe Sound.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jonathan Dickinson State Park at 4:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Secretary Noah Valenstein of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

Earlier on Monday, the governor spent a few hours in Okeechobee, meeting with ranchers at the Williamson Cattle Company and also touring the dairy farm at Sutton Milk.

