Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Hobe Sound

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will focus on the environment during a visit to Hobe Sound.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jonathan Dickinson State Park at 4:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Secretary Noah Valenstein of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Earlier on Monday, the governor spent a few hours in Okeechobee, meeting with ranchers at the Williamson Cattle Company and also touring the dairy farm at Sutton Milk.