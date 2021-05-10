Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Hobe Sound

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will focus on the environment during a visit to Hobe Sound.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jonathan Dickinson State Park at 4:30 p.m.
Joining DeSantis will be Secretary Noah Valenstein of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.
Earlier on Monday, the governor spent a few hours in Okeechobee, meeting with ranchers at the Williamson Cattle Company and also touring the dairy farm at Sutton Milk.
Sutton Milk in Okeechobee has some of the best ice cream around. Fresh ingredients and a lot of flavors to try. The dairy farm is family owned and operated for 5 generations and its recent foray into ice cream has been a big success! https://t.co/iWA4TD5Ks0 pic.twitter.com/olihDv0MnN— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 10, 2021