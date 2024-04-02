Firefighters, helicopter work to control wildfire in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND — Crews worked to contain a wildfire in the area of Southeast 138th Street in Hobe Sound on Monday.

The fire jumped the canal putting some structures at risk, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The agency's Aviation Unit assisted the Florida Forestry Service and Martin County Firefighters on the wildfire.

MCSO’s Airbus, equipped with a 144-gallon Bambi bucket, dropped water on the fire.

The air crew was in contact with fire personnel on the ground to coordinate safe and effective water drops onto the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Forestry Services reports the fire is 90% contained.

They are cutting lines (trenching) to avoid any further jumps.