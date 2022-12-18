Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyHobe Sound

Actions

Felon caught after crashing Mercedes-Benz, fleeing behind Hobe Sound business, deputies say

Seth Seidler, 18, faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding
Seth Seidler, felon taken into custody after crashing Mercedes-Benz in Hobe Sound
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Seth Seidler, 18, of Port St. Lucie, is taken into custody after crashing a Mercedes-Benz he was driving in Hobe Sound and then fleeing from deputies.
Seth Seidler, felon taken into custody after crashing Mercedes-Benz in Hobe Sound
Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 11:25:08-05

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they said crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.

Seth Seidler, 18, of Port St. Lucie, was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Seidler was wanted on warrants of aggravated assault when he crashed the Mercedes-Benz he was driving and ran behind a business at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast Osprey Street.

After eluding authorities overnight, Seidler was apprehended about 8 a.m., deputies said.

He now faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!