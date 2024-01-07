Catamaran catches fire along Intracoastal Waterway in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A catamaran caught fire along the intracoastal Waterway in Hobe Sound on Sunday morning, providing a visual display.

Before 9 a.m., Martin County Fire Rescue responded a boat fire near Jimmy Graham Park.

The catamaran was fully involved and the "operator apparently ran ashore before jumping off with their dog," spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV in an email.



Firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes, but the boat was severely damaged, Pippin said.

No injuries were reported.

Jenn Mulhearn provided drone video to WPTV, including footage before fire rescue started to put out the blaze.

