2 adults escape mobile home fire in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Two adult residents escaped a mobile home fire early Saturday, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Southeast Federal Highway, the agency posted on X.

Firefighters found a single-wide mobile home that was 20% on fire in the Hobe Village mobile home park.

The occupants were sleeping in a back bedroom and were awakened by smoke and flames, the fire department said.

One person suffered minor injuries.

"Thankfully, they were able to escape," the agency posted.

The fire's cause wasn't reported but the state fire marshal was notified.

According to the American Red Cross, one adult and a pet were impacted.

American Red Cross Firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire in Hobe Sound.

The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid, including financial assistance, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.