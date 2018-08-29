A loaded, mini Glock handgun was found in a vehicle parked at Martin County High School Wednesday, according to the school district.

A call sent to parents said there was no round in the chamber.

The student was not arrested because the Martin County Sheriff's Office did not find intent or probable cause, parents were told.

It's unclear if the student will be disciplined.

The district said FERPA regulations preclude it from commenting on the disciplinary status of students.