Get your child car seat checked for free in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the United States.

One of first steps of making sure your child safe inside a car is to ensure they are secured in the correct car seat for their weight and age and the seat is properly installed.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has partnered with Safe Kids St. Lucie County, Stuart Fire Rescue, Martin County Tax Collector and Stuart Police Department to offer free car seat safety checks.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, experts will be at the tax collector's office to show the public how to properly install child safety seats and also make sure you have the right seat for your child.

You can also schedule a free car seat safety check in Martin County by calling 772-462-3501.

When scheduling your appointment, please have the following information:

age/weight of child

make/model/year of vehicle

manufacturer/name/model of the car seat

