Get your child car seat checked for free in Martin County

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has partnered with Safe Kids St. Lucie County, Stuart Fire Rescue, Martin County Tax Collector and Stuart Police Department to offer free car seat safety checks.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, experts will be at the tax collector's office to show the public how to properly install child safety seats and also make sure you have the right seat for your child.
You can also schedule a free car seat safety check in Martin County by calling 772-462-3501.
When scheduling your appointment, please have the following information: