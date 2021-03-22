Free mammograms offered to Martin County women on April 1

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Free mammograms will be offered next week for women in Martin County.

It's thanks to a partnership between the House of Hope and the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

Free mammograms will be offered on Thursday, April 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

You must meet certain requirements to book an appointment.

Call 984-762-3649 to inquire about an appointment.