Free mammograms offered to Martin County women on April 1

Free mammograms will be offered next week for women in Martin County.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 22, 2021
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Free mammograms will be offered next week for women in Martin County.

It's thanks to a partnership between the House of Hope and the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

Free mammograms will be offered on Thursday, April 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

You must meet certain requirements to book an appointment.

Call 984-762-3649 to inquire about an appointment.

