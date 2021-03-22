Free mammograms offered to Martin County women on April 1

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Free mammograms will be offered next week for women in Martin County.
It's thanks to a partnership between the House of Hope and the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
Free mammograms will be offered on Thursday, April 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
You must meet certain requirements to book an appointment.
Call 984-762-3649 to inquire about an appointment.
We are partnering with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation to provide free mammograms to women on Apr. 1, from 9:30am - 11:30am.— House of Hope (@hohmartin) March 22, 2021
If you meet the eligibility requirements listed on the flyer, you may call 954.762.3649 to book your appointment. pic.twitter.com/B3M9kNIgTd