FedEx trailer tips over, strews packages along Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

Incident causes southbound delays
A trailer being hauled by a FedEx truck tipped over along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike on Friday morning, strewing packages along the road.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 08, 2021
Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 7 a.m. and spotted the incident.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at about 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 119.

Traffic continues to be very slow in the area with the right shoulder blocked in the area.

The incident has traffic backed up to mile marker 122 in Martin County.

The cause has not been released. No injuries have been reported.

