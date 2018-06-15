Environmental activist Erin Brockovich weighs in on water releases from Lake Okeechobee

A nationally-known environmental activist and consumer advocate is speaking out against the releases of water from Lake Okeechobee.

Erin Brockovich, who gained notoriety for her role in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California in 1993, took to Facebook Wednesday. She posted a photo of algae in Port St. Lucie and wrote: "This is a photograph of Death."

She also made an entry about the noticeable effects of the water releases on the Southwest Florida coast.

She posted a composite image WPTV sister station Fox 4 shared earlier this month, which was taken over Sanibel Island when the water began flowing into the Caloosahatchee River towards Fort Myers. The images, taken days apart, show the advance of brown water into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Seriously, this is a National Disaster playing out right before our eyes... America Wake Up!!!" she wrote.

As of Friday morning, the post was shared nearly 4,000 times and had numerous comments.