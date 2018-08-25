Dozens gather to rally for teachers in Martin County

WPTV Webteam
6:25 PM, Aug 25, 2018

Parents, teachers, and students gathered Saturday to support teachers in Martin County schools.  They lined up along the corners of Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to get people to vote yes on a millage tax increase that will help improve teacher salaries.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Parents, teachers, and students gathered Saturday to support teachers in Martin County schools. 

They lined up along the corners of Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to get people to vote yes on a millage tax increase that will help improve teacher salaries. 

They say they not only hope it helps retain valuable teachers but also help with recruiting other high-quality teachers. 

"We have awesome teachers that do a great job for our kids and I just want the teachers to get paid for what they do...they've overperformed," said a father.

"We can't do it without the help of the community. It has to happen and it's time," said Donna Jacobsen, a teacher. 

People at the event walked across the Roosevelt Bridge wearing red in support of education. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top