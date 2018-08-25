Dozens gather to rally for teachers in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Parents, teachers, and students gathered Saturday to support teachers in Martin County schools.

They lined up along the corners of Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to get people to vote yes on a millage tax increase that will help improve teacher salaries.

They say they not only hope it helps retain valuable teachers but also help with recruiting other high-quality teachers.

"We have awesome teachers that do a great job for our kids and I just want the teachers to get paid for what they do...they've overperformed," said a father.

"We can't do it without the help of the community. It has to happen and it's time," said Donna Jacobsen, a teacher.

People at the event walked across the Roosevelt Bridge wearing red in support of education.

