Detectives: Discovery of burglary tools leads to arrests of 3 Hialeah residents in Martin County

Three Miami-Dade residents who couldn't keep their stories straight are behind bars in Martin County.

Detectives who pulled them over early Thursday morning near Golden Gate said there were a number of burglary tools in plain sight of their rental car's back seat.

Detectives said they couldn't explain why they had them.

Upon further investigation, the detectives said that they found a page on their cellphone mapping out several Martin County marinas.

The sheriff's office said two of the three people admitted they traveled to the county to commit burglaries.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Yovany Valera-Gonzalez, 29-year-old Damian Llanes, and 22-year-old Xiomara Alfaro Porto, all of Hialeah, and charged them with possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff's office said investigators don't believe any of the marinas found on the cellphone had been burglarized.